Nagarjuna Introduces 'Wild Dog' Team, Shares BTS Video While Performing High Octane Stunts

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who is eagerly looking forward to the release of his upcoming spy thriller film Wild Dog, took to Twitter and introduced his entire squad. Apart from giving a glimpse of his team, the actor also shared a BTS video that gave a sneak peek of the preparation and hard work done by the team to showcase world-class magic. The film that is directed by Ahishor Solomon is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

Nagarjuna Akkineni introduces Wild Dog team

In the video, Nagarjuna also explained what fans can expect out from the high octane action film. After introducing the characters, the senior actor praised Saiyami Kher's character Arya and called her a "beautiful girl." Further, he described her as "beauty with brains and courage to overcome anything." In the clip, Saiyami Kher was spotted donning different attires to camouflage herself and accomplish a mission. Other than this, she was also seen firing shots at the enemy in a revolving car that has created a buzz in her fans who are excitedly waiting to watch her on the big screen. Nagarjun explained that the film is going to full of action sequences, warfare, stunts that have been choreographed by experts from all across.

The actor who will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer Vijay Verma in the film was seen learning to hold and use huge arms while playing his powerful character. The team that shot in some extreme conditions was also seen performing action sequences in the jungle and rocky terrain to bring out the best for the film. While captioning the post, Nagarjuna wrote, "Meet the #WildDog team!! #WildDogOnApril2nd #WildDog."

The Wild Dog trailer that was released by Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi, has crossed 10 million views over a short period of time and Nagarjuna is thankful to the fans for sending in their love from all across. Nagarjuna slips into the shoes of an NIA officer who is handed the task of nabbing the terrorist who planted bombs in Hyderabad and this killed several people. He puts together a team and starts investigating. The trailer of the film shows many adrenaline-pumping action scenes that are sure to leave the fans stunned as this is the first time, Nagarjuna is set to try his hands in a complete action thriller film.

