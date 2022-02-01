Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Aditi Rao Hydari In Talks For Ajith Kumar’s Next? Here's All About It

It has been over two years since Ajith last appeared on the big screen. Fans have been awaiting his return over the past few months, and Valimai was to be a grand release to make up for his gap. However, the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic came just before the release, because of which the film had to be postponed.

While the fans continue to wait, there seems to be some good news along for the fans. The Tamil star is reportedly working on another film at the moment. As per the latest grapevine, there could be another veteran who also could be joining him.

Mohanlal and Nagarjuna are being considered for pivotal characters. Aditi Rao Hydari's name is also being reported in consideration for the female lead.

Nagarjuna, Mohanlal and Aditi Rao Hydari in Ajith's next

Ajith will be making a hat-trick with director H Vinoth. After starring in his Nerkondaa Parvaai, the remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film Pink, and the upcoming Valimai, the duo is said to be working together for the third time.

The makers of the film, as per a report on Pinkvilla, are in talks with Nagarjuna, Mohanlal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Nagarjuna and Mohanlal are being considered for the role of a police commissioner, who will be pitted against Ajith. Not just the Telugu and Malayalam veterans, the makers are in talks with other names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries for this part too. The role might not be on par with that of Ajith's character as the focus of the story will be on the latter, and it is being said that he has grey shades too.

The character of a police commissioner is important to match the Viswasam star's on-screen and off-screen persona, apart from adding to the star value of the cast associated.

Aditi Rao Hydari in consideration for Ajith's next

Aditi is one of the four actresses being considered for the female lead, and the talks are currently on.

Among the other details related to the film was that the project was kicking off from March 9. The construction of the sets is going on at the moment and the shooting is likely to carry on for 6 months. The film is planning a release on Pongal next year, ​the report added.

Image: Facebook/@Mohanlal @Akkineni Nagarjuna