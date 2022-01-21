Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Open Up About How They Deal With 'nasty' Reports On Their Family

Touted as one of the most prominent actors of the South film industry, Nagarjuna and his son, Naga Chaitanya, are enjoying the success of their latest entertainer Bangarraju. The father-son pairing has proven to be a smashing hit on the big screen as the fans earlier enjoyed their chemistry in the 2014 film Manam. Apart from delivering box office blockbusters together, the actors have also tackled issues in their personal life together.

In a recent interview, the duo talked about how they face 'nasty' reports on their family. The Love Story actor also got candid about facing the predicament of reacting to such news in the early stage of his career, however, he revealed how smoothly he makes a decision to respond to such reports now.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya on 'nasty' reports on family

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 62-year-old actor admitted that reports on his family are the only thing that 'bothers' him as he is 'okay' with media writing about him. He quoted a popular Telugu saying that he firmly believes by saying, 'unless there’s fruit in the tree, they won’t throw stones right' and added that it is 'no big deal.' The seasoned actor further stated that sometimes there are 'nasty' reports about his family as well as things created by the media.

He further said that the YouTube videos have especially proven to be a trouble as he has to, on several occasions, click the 'not interested' button. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya appeared to be diplomatic with his answer as he reasoned that it is the media's job to report and write things. Stating that it is their job, he added that it 'defines the kind of media that they are'. At the same time, the actor believed that providing a reaction or maintaining silence is 'up to him'.

Agreeing with his father, the 35-year-old actor said that the reports need to be corrected when it comes to 'family or something personal that needs to be corrected'. If not the case, Naga Chaitanya believed in not reacting by concluding, ''News replaces news, tomorrow it is forgotten.''

For the unversed, the young actor faced a turbulent phase in his personal life last year as he announced his separation from his wife of four years actor Samantha Prabhu. Nagarjuna as well as Chaitanya had asked for support and privacy from their fans following the announcement.

Image: Bangarraju Official Movie Poster