Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Bangarraju' OTT Release Date Out; To Premiere On Feb 18

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni starer supernatural drama Bangarraju received an overwhelming response at the box office, with its theatrical release on January 14, 2022. The father-son pairing has proven to be a smashing hit on the big screen as the fans earlier enjoyed their chemistry in the 2014 film Manam. After its successful theatrical run, the father-son duo is all set to weave the same magic on the OTT platform.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s film Bangarraju is all ready for its digital release and is heading for its premiere on ZEE5. The Telugu supernatural drama will premiere on February 18.

Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Bangarraju' OTT release date

On Wednesday, Zee5 Telugu official handle took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film. Bangarraju OTT will start streaming on Zee 5 on February 18, 2022. Sharing the news, the streaming platform captioned the post-as-"Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya! Feb 18th nunchi Soggadu #Bangarraju mana intiki vachestunnadu exclusive ga mi #ZEE5 lo."

Here take a look at their post-

More about 'Bangarraju'

The supernatural drama comes as a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana and will see Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan reprising their roles along with the latest entrants Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who co-wrote the entertainer with Satyanand. The film also has Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, and Praveen in supporting roles. It is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. The music is being composed by Anup Rubens, while Satyanand has penned the screenplay.

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the movie Thank You. He is also ready to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, an upcoming comedy-drama film. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the screenplay of the film is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.

Whereas, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial film Brahmāstra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy among others. The film is slated to release on 9 September 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ZEETELUGU