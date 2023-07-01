Nagarjuna Purchases Eco-friendly Luxury Car, Here's How Much It Costs

Actor Nagarjuna has expressed a marked interest in going green. His latest purchase, made at a hefty sum, speaks to this interest. The actor has decided to indulge himself, albeit in an environmentally-conscious manner.

3 things you need to know

Nagarjuna is a noted animal activist and in this regard has also co-founded NGO Blue Cross Hyderabad, along with wife Amala. The NGO looks in to the fulfillment of animal welfare in the city.

The actor has also previously been a brand ambassador for HIV/AIDS awareness.

Nagarjuna appears to have added environmental consciousness to his repertoire.

Nagarjuna's expensive green purchase



Nagarjuna's latest purchase is an electronic vehicle from the brand Kia. The news of Nagarjuna and wife Amala now being the proud owners of a Kia V6 was shared by the car dealership the purchase was made at. The car dealership in question, also shared a picture of the couple receiving the keys to their car along with a bouquet of flowers.

(Nagarjuna and Amala receive their new Kia V6 | Image: Twitter)



The post congratulated the couple on their latest purchase which falls well in to line with the aspirations of the evolving future of mobility. Nagarjuna and wife Amala were pictured in front of their newly delivered car along with the personnel making the delivery. For those curious, the Kia V6 price range starts at upwards of sixty lakhs and goes up to seventy lakhs.

On the acting front for Nagarjuna



The veteran actor had three releases across 2022. He was first seen in film Bangarraju in which he played the titular role. He additionally also lent his voice for the song Laddunda in the film. Post Bangarraju, Nagarjuna was next seen in film The Ghost in which he played the character of Vikram Naidu. He was also part of Brahmastra.