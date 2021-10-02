Nagarjuna Reacts To Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Separation, Calls It 'unfortunate'

Ending their four-year-long marriage, actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation via an emotional social media post. Requesting the fans to respect their privacy, the duo maintained that they would remain friends after sharing a special bond over a decade. After social media flooding with messages from crestfallen fans, Chaitanya's father veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has finally responded to the news.

Nagarjuna Akkineni responds to Samantha-Chaitanya divorce

Following the separation announcement from the respective actors, the 62-year-old took to Twitter to express his opinions on the matter. Calling the situation 'unfortunate', the actor asked the netizens to respect their privacy as it is a critical matter between a wife and a husband. Cherishing the moments with Samantha over the years, the veteran actor stated that she would always be dear to his family. He wrote,

''With a heavy heart let me say this! What ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me, my family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May god bless them both with strength.''

More on Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

The rumours surfaced after fans and various media outlets suspected a rift between the popular actors who tied the knot in 2017. The speculations gained traction when Samantha removed 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle and replaced it with 'Samantha Ruth Prabhu'. She was also seen missing from a dinner party with Chaitanya's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's team including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Earlier, Nagarjuna took to his social media to remember his father veteran actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao to which Samantha replied by writing, ''This is so beautiful@iamnagarjuna mama #ANRLivesOnImage:'' 'Mama' means 'Father-in-law' in Telugu. This caused the fans to speculate that the divorce rumours were false thus giving them a small ray of hope.

On October 2, Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their separation via an emotional Instagram post. The couple met in 2010 while filming Ye Maaya Chesave and got married in 2017.

Image: Facebook /samanthaprabhu /chaitnayaakkineni/nagarjuna