Nagarjuna Remembers Father Akkineni Nageswara Rao On Birth Anniversary; 'ANR Lives On'

Nagarjuna penned a heartfelt note for his late father and famous Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary today, September 20. The Brahmastra star took to social media and sent 'immense love and gratitude' to the Tollywood icon, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 90 after battling stomach cancer. Nagarjuna's son and actor Akhil Akkineni also paid homage to his grandfather, stating they miss him immensely.

Nagarjuna remembers late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on birth anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna shared a portrait of his father and mentioned, "Remembering Nana on his birthday He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday. ANR lives on." Take a look.

Remembering Nana on his birthday 🙏🏼



He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !!

that’s all I know to do.” 😇



Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !!

happy birthday 🙏❤️#ANRLivesOn pic.twitter.com/qt6njTC37a — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 20, 2022

Akhil Akkineni also took to his Instagram story and shared a throwback picture of the late legend while mentioning, "ANR lives on. Happy birthday, Thatha. We miss you."

Indian actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who predominantly worked in Telugu cinema, has been felicitated with Dad Saheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He has also won South Filmfare Awards as the Best Actor for a few movies. Not just this, ANR also has a bag full of Nandi awards.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Ghost. The movie is an action thriller and will see Nagarjuna play the role of a secret agent. Sonal Chauhan will play the role of his partner, while Gul Panag will portray his sister in the movie.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @IAMNAGARJUNA)