Nagarjuna Reveals 'Wild Dog' Shoot Has Wrapped Up; Says He Is Heading Home

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped up the shoots for his movie Wild Dog at Manali. The Telugu star took to his Twitter to announce the wrap-up and expressed how he is sad to leave the Himalayas. Take a look at the post.

Nagarjuna Akkineni tweets about Wild Dogs shoot wrap-up

Nagarjuna took to his Twitter on November 6 and he shared that the filming for his part in the film Wild Dogs has wrapped up. The actor was shooting in the Himalayas for the movie along with the team and felt sad about having to bid them and the mountains a goodbye. He shared a few pictures with the cast and crew of the movie.

Earlier, on October 29, Nagarjuna had also shared some more pictures from the shoots of Wild Dog.

More about Wild Dogs

Wild Dog is an upcoming action thriller being directed by debutant Ashishor Soloman, who has also written the script of the film. The movie is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their banner Matinee Entertainment. The lead cast of Wild Dog includes Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni.

The movie sees Nagarjuna playing the role of an NIA agent, Vijay Varma alongside Dia Mirza as Priya Varma, Saiyami Kher as Arya Pandit. The film was announced in December 2019, with the filming being done in Hyderabad and Goa. Another schedule was set in Thailand and almost 70 percent of the filming was done before the lockdown took place due to COVID-19. The filming restarted in September 2020.

