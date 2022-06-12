Nagarjuna Shares Sweet Post For Wife Amala On Their 30th Anniversary; 'Many More To Come'

Nagarjuna dropped a beautiful picture with his wife Amala as the celebrity couple completed 30 years of togetherness today, June 12. The superstar thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and blessings, while rooting for many more years with Amala.

Nagarjuna is said to have met his ladylove while shooting for a project, and was impressed by her 'punctuality and dedication'. The duo then tied the knot in 1991, following a proposal by Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna drops beautiful glimpse with wife Amala on the duo's 30th anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 12, the Brahmastra actor shared a glimpse of the duo, where they can be seen shedding smiles hand in hand. In the caption, he mentioned, "Thank you all for love and blessings showered on Amala& me today!! 30 years of togetherness and many more to come with your wishes!!" Take a look.

Thank you all for love and blessings showered on Amala& me today!!

30 years of togetherness and many more to come with your wishes!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nMXhJyMDUa — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 11, 2022

For the uninitiated, Amala Akkineni has predominantly worked in Tamil films, apart from Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada projects, She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer and an animal welfare activist. She made her acting debut with filmmaker T. Rajendar's Tamil film titled Mythili Ennai Kaathali, which was a box office hit. Amala and Nagarjuna share a son, Akhil Akkineni together. Amala is also the step-mother of Naga Chaitanya.

What's on Nagarjuna's work front?

The actor is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which will hit theatres on September 9, 2022. Revealing Nagarjuna's character Anish in the film's latest poster, Ayan wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!!"

He continued, "He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

Apart from this, he also has Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer, The Ghost in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @IAMNAGARJUNA)