'Nagarjuna, Son Chaitanya's 'Thank You' To Be An Emotional Treat,' Says Writer BVS Ravi

Nagarjuna Akkineni marked his 62nd birthday on August 29, which was celebrated by fans with pomp and fervour as they organised a chat on Twitter Spaces for the star. It was joined by filmmakers like BVS Ravi, Chandoo Mondeti, Kona Venkat and Anil Sunkara, who delved into discussing the actor's intricate qualities. Among other things, they discussed his performance in Annamayya, which moved the audience to tears and his late father Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, from whom the actor imbibes his qualities. Nagarjuna, who is set to star with son Chaitanya in Thank You, was hailed by BVS Ravi as an emotional treat for fans.

Nagarjuna's movie with son to be an "emotional treat"

Delving into the performances of the Ninne Pelladata actor, fans got keen to know about his stint with Naga Chaitanya in the Vikram Kumar directorial. The film's writer BVS Ravi, aroused the fan's curiosity around the movie, as he stated, "In Thank You, Chay’s character goes through a journey. You will see him transforming from a young bubbly character with hopes and aspirations to being an achiever. He will be seen in three different looks. It will be an emotional treat for all Chay and Nag sir fans."

Kona Venkat also spoke about Nagarjuna' son Akhil Akkineni as one of the Telugu industry's brilliant stars. In an earlier interview, he lauded him as the Hrithik Roshan of Tollywood. The end of their fun Twitter conversation saw BVS Ravi, Kona Venkat and Chandoo Mondeti promise a project with Nagarjuna very soon, leaving the fans pleased.

Interestingly, Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are set to pair up for Bangarraju, and on the latter's birthday, Chaitanya unveiled his first look from the movie, which also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty. Along with the poster, his son penned a sweet note for Nagarjuna, who celebrated his birthday with his family members and close friends in the Telugu film industry.

Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/H7dg6RapHI — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2021

Thank You is slated to be a prequel to Nagarjuna's 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana, for which the father-son duo is shooting in Hyderabad. The Kalyan Krishna directorial will also mark their second collaboration after working on Vikram Kumar's Manam. The movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor in pivotal roles and is bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

As the actor cocked another year, the title poster of his movie, The Ghost was also released. One can see the intense look of the actor, with a sword in his hand as a group of men pleaded for mercy.

(IMAGE- AKKINENIAKHIL/ INSTA)