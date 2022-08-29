Nagarjuna Turns 63: Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salmaan & Other Celebs Send Warm Wishes To Actor

South superstar Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, August 29. Nagarjuna has been hailed as one of the most influential performers in paving the way for more significant and meaningful roles on the big screen by critics and audiences. The Bangarraju star's talent has cemented his status as one of the most lauded and revered performers in Tollywood history.

Now, several celebrities and Nagarjuna's industry friends have been pouring in wishes to mark his 63rd birthday. Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter handle and uploaded a heartfelt post which saw him sitting on a chair while his 'dear friend' Nagarjuna could be seen standing behind him. Sharing the pic, the Acharya actor wrote, "Happy Birthday My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always! (sic)"

Happy Birthday💐 My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always! pic.twitter.com/oMNsHgI7Fr — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2022

Actor Mahesh Babu also headed to the micro-blogging site and penned a sweet note for Devadas actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always! (sic)"

Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2022

Ravi Teja, who shares a great bond with Nagarjuna called the latter 'king' and tweeted, "Happy birthday, @iamnagarjuna sir, Let your swag and style remain forever king-size. Wishing you good health and happiness always. (sic)"

Sharing a happy picture with 'Garu' Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter account and wished the actor. He tweeted, "Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu, our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love!! (sic)"

Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu , our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love 🤗🤗❤️❤️ !! pic.twitter.com/PUj1dBSxG7 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 29, 2022

Indian Film composer Devi Sri Prasad posted an adorable picture with Nagarjuna and tweeted, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear KING @iamnagarjuna sirrrr Sirr..Keep Casting ur Charming Spell and ur unmatched Smile n keep winning Hearts as U always do !! Wishing U d best of Happiness & Health Forever !! #HBDKingNagrajuna (sic)."

Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Nagarjuna on his birthday

Earlier, in the day, Alia Bhatt also penned a heartfelt wish for her Brahmastra co-star. She shared an unseen picture featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna. The trio can be seen all smiles as they pose together. Sharing the photo, Bhatt wrote, '“Happiest Birthday Nag Sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you."

(Image: @KChiruTweets/@dulQuer/Twitter)