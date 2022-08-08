Nagarjuna Wraps Up 'The Ghost' Shoot; Makers Unveil Film's Release Date, Details Inside

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to play an intense character as a lethal Interpol officer named Vikram in his forthcoming venture The Ghost, also starring Sonal Chauhan in the lead role. The upcoming actioner marks the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. On Monday, the makers of The Ghost took to their social media space and shared an interesting update on the film's shoot, also announcing its release date.

Nagarjuna wraps up shooting for 'The Ghost'

Nagarjuna has officially wrapped up shooting for The Ghost. The update was shared by the makers who even dropped a video which starts with the team reciting dialogue from the upcoming flick, which then cuts into a glimpse of Nagarjuna firing a gun and looking super stylish. The clip also saw a glimpse of a cake-cutting ceremony. The caption read, "IT'S A WRAP for the Shoot! #Ghost The killing machine is all set to be unleashed on October 5th... See you soon in a theatre near you." They even released a poster which saw the Bangarraju actor posing with a jeep whereas Sonal Chauhan is seen sitting on the vehicle. Take a look at it here:

With this, the release date of the film has also been announced, which is October 5, 2022.

Recently, the makers of The Ghost took to their official Twitter handle and treated fans with an intriguing poster featuring Nagarjuna in an intense avatar. The actor could be seen donning a formal suit with a sword in his hand. In the picture, Nagarjuna is seen doing some action with the sword and there is an expression of fear on his face.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "ALERT #TheGHOST is now geared up to give u all a spine-chilling thrill with the FIRST VISUAL Unleashing the #KILLINGMACHINE on 09-07-22 @iamnagarjuna@sonalchauhan7 @PraveenSattaru @AsianSuniel #NarayanDasNarang @puskurrammohan @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial".

More on 'The Ghost'

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost will feature an ensemble cast comprising Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, Simmi Ghoshal and many others along with the lead actors. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Image: Twitter/@SVCLLP