Nagarjuna's next 'Wild Dog' trailer receives love, actor thanks fans for 10 million views

South Indian megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni recently treated fans with his amazing acting skills in the trailer of the upcoming film Wild Dog. The trailer that showed the actor playing the role of an NIA officer, has achieved a new feat. The trailer has received 10 million viewers and the senior actor is thankful to his fans for sending in their love.

Nagarjuna expresses gratitute to fans

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and thanked his fans for showering their love on the trailer. "A big Folded hands to all the 10M viewers Red heart Thank you for the overwhelming response for #WildDogTrailer," he tweeted. The trailer that was released by superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela, had garnered over 18K views on Twitter within a couple of hours' release. In a press meet, Nagarjuna revealed that the title of the film suits his character, Vijay Varma, perfectly. As his character's nickname in the film is Wild Dog, he said that this species of dogs also can hunt and defeat a lion. He said that they do not give up until their job is done. He further reflected that this is exactly what his character is like. He further elaborated that Vijay Varma will relentlessly hunt enemies and will not rest until he has caught them to has them dead. Nagarjuna's upcoming film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna slips into the shoes of an NIA officer who is handed the task of nabbing the terrorist who planted bombs in Hyderabad and this killed several people. He puts together a team and starts investigating. The trailer of the film shows many adrenaline-pumping action scenes that are sure to leave the fans stunned as this is the first time, Nagarjuna is set to try his hands in a complete action thriller film. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Wild Dog, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra where he will be seen playing a vital role. The film will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.