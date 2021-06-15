Naira Shah And Her Friend Ashiq Arrested For Consumption Of Drugs By Mumbai Police

Tollywood actor Naira Shah who is known for her work in regional movies like Burra Katha was arrested with her friend Ashiq Sajid Hussain for consumption of drugs on June 14, 2021. The duo was arrested at a five-star hotel in Juhu. Reportedly, Naira was celebrating her birthday in the room along with her friends.

Tollywood actor Naira Shah And Friend Arrested For Consuming Drugs

According to a report by Mid-Day, Naira Shah and her friend Ashiq Sajid Hussain were arrested for consuming banned substances by Santa Cruz police on June 14, 2021. They were produced before the Bandra court and were later granted bail. Santa Cruz police even said that they received information regarding a narcotic substance being used in the birthday party of Naira and a bunch of people from the industry were also present. The cops said that they first sent a team in plain clothes for confirmation and conducted a raid later at 3 am.

Senior Police Inspector Dnyaeshwar Ramnath Ganore said that they got a piece of information regarding Naira and her friend consuming high-quality substance. Both Naira and Ashiq were arrested under the NDPS Act and were later granted bail by the court. The police further added that the information was about the commercial quantity of drugs being used by some high-profile people in the party but when they reached the place they could only find Naira and Ashiq in the room. The cops recovered just a gram of the drug from the room.

Furthermore, police said that the actor posted photos of her friends on social media but when they reached they found only two people in the room. They added that they are examining if others seen in the photos also consumed narcotic substances and from where they procured it. No further details about the arrest and the consumption of drugs were revealed by the police.

Naira has worked in several regional movies. She is known for her performance in Burra Katha. She recently played a crucial role in Mirugaa which features popular actor Srikanth in the main lead role.

IMAGE: NAIRA SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.