Nakkhul And Sruti Are Expecting Their First Baby; Former Shares Adorable Pictures

Tollywood actor Nakkhul, who made his debut with S. Shankar's film titled Boys, has recently taken the internet by storm. The actor spilled the beans on him soon going to become a father. Yes, the 36-year-old actor and his spouse Sruti are expecting their first baby together.

On the occasion of his birthday, June 15, Nakkhul took to his Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose with his wife who is showing off her baby bump and not forgetting their cute dog Oola.

In the second picture, Nakkhul can be seen posing beside his wife and they both are sweetly resting their hand on the baby bump. The actor sported a pastel blue shirt with watermelon prints on it and black jeans. While Sruti, on the other hand, donned a salmon pink dress and was glowing as she was all smiles at the camera.

Along with the pictures, the actor also went on to write a heartwarming note to announce the pregnancy. “Hey, fam... My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and me! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman. Need all your love and blessing as always. P.S. Thank you for all those lovely birthday wishes and messages! Really means a lot Fam.” Check out the adorable picture below.

Also read | Tollywood Artists Forum & Producers Agree To Provide Medical Insurance To Everyone On Sets

Fans and friends of the actor could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went all out to comment on all things nice and happy. Some of them wrote, “Congratulations and many many happy returns of the day,” “Congrats fam.” Fans also sent their blessing and best wishes through the comments section. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Tollywood Filmmaker Sanjana Reddy Rushed To Hospital For 'high Fever'

On the work front

The actor will resume the shooting of his upcoming film, Eriyum Kannadi, once the lockdown is lifted. Touted to be an action-drama film, the movie is directed by debutant director Sachin Dev. Yuvan Shankar Raja is going to make music for the film. There are also speculations that the Nakkhul has added another film in his kitty with a big production house which will be announcing about it soon.

Also read | Prabhas-Anushka And Other Popular On-screen Pairs In Tollywood

Also read | Pooja Hegde's Net Worth Proves She Reigns Bollywood & Tollywood With Back-to-back Hits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.