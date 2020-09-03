Actor Nakkhul's Partner Sruti Shares Her Water Birthing Experience Online, See Post

Kollywood actor Nakkhul and partner Sruti welcomed their first child a few weeks ago. Recently, Sruti recalled warm memories from her labour and shared them online. Nakkhul and Sruti, who opted for water birthing, shared their experience with the birthing method online.

Sharing a picture from her labour, Sruti wrote: "You can see in the pictures, my wonder woman who helped me through my 12 hour labour, like a mother comforting her own child ! Those kind words that you were whispering to me when I was undergoing so many emotions was just absolutely something I can never forget." (sic) Sruti lastly urged all mothers to research and choose their birthing method, and requested them to not follow something or someone.

Check out the post:

Sruti discuss water birthing and labour

Soon after the social media post, Sruti started a QnA session with her social media followers, where she cleared queries regarding water birth and labour. She talked about water birth, listed out clinic performing water birth, and also shared her experience with water birthing.

Nakkhul and Sruti became proud parents to a baby girl, Akira on August 2, 2020. The couple took to their respective social media handles, to announce the birth of their child. Sharing the news online, Sruti wrote: "Say hello to our daughter - Akira Sruti Betarbet Thankyou so so much @prathap87 for the design ! @actornakkhul and I so sooo love it !!" (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nakkhul will be next seen in KS Adiyaman's Amali Thumali. The movie, starring Nakkhul and Swati Reddy in the lead, also has actors like Santhanam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nikeesha Patel, among others, in prominent roles. The film is currently in production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcoming, Nakkhul is awaiting the release of his long-stalled movie Eriyum Kannadi with Sunaina.

