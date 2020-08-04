Nakkhul Jaidev & Sruti Welcome A Baby Girl, Shares News With An Adorable Picture

Regional South actors Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti have welcomed a baby girl. Sharing the news with their fans, Nakkhul took to his social media handle and posted an adorable picture of their daughter with a heartfelt note. In the picture, the camera focused on the newborn's little fingers. Mentioning the date of birth, the picture also read, "02 / 08/ 2020".

Instagramming the picture, Nakkhul Jaidev also wrote a caption that read, "And just like that , our lives became a lil more magical !". Adding further, he revealed the name of the baby girl as he wrote, "Baby Khulbee - Daddy’s Girl and Mommy’s World". Nakkhul also extended his gratitude and wrote thank you to the doctor as his post read, "@sanctumbirthcenter Vijaya ma’am , we owe it all to you !". Scroll down to have a look at the first picture of Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti's newborn girl.

Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti welcome a baby girl

The post garnered more than 50k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). Many of Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. A section of fans wrote a congratulations note for the couple.

Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti tied the knot on February 28, 2016. Recently, they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Nakkhul announced Sruti’s pregnancy on his birthday, that is on June 15. Adding a caption to his post, Nakkhul wrote, "Hey fam .. My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and I! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman (sic)".

The actor will resume the shoot of his upcoming flick, Eriyum Kannadi, post the lockdown. Touted to be an action-drama, debutant director Sachin Dev will helm the film while Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing music for the film. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Nakkhul has signed yet another project with a big production house that he will be announced soon. Currently, Nakhul is seen as the co-judge of Super Singer Junior 7.

Interestingly, not only Nakkhul and Sruti but Tovino Thomas and his wife Lydia Thomas also welcomed a baby boy earlier in June. Thomas shared the happy news of the birth of his son on Instagram. He added a picture of baby footsteps in blue colour signifying it is a boy. He did not add any caption to the post.

