Namrata Shirodkar Asks Fans To Stay Strong; Says, ‘You Can Defeat This Disease'

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is continuously spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic among people through her social media handles. She often urges people to stay strong in these difficult times and shares various news regarding the virus and necessary precautions to defeat it. She recently asked people to stay strong with a post on Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar urges people to stay strong

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram stories to urge people to keep their mind and heart strong to defeat COVID-19. She wrote, "Just be strong with your mind and heart. You can defeat this disease." in her story. Take a look at her story below.

Namrata Shirodkar lauds drive-in vaccination centres

Namrata recently applauded the initiative of drive-in vaccination centres for differently-abled and old age people, amid the COVID-19 crisis in Bhopal and Mumbai. Through the post, she requested state governments to implement the same idea for COVID-19 vaccination as well. In the caption, Namrata wrote, "Drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently-abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented 🙏🙏🙏 Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated".

Several fans and followers of the actor came forward to praise Namrata for her post. While some wrote that they were glad to see this happening, others commented with applaud emojis on Namrata's post. Here's how fans reacted to her post.

Namrata also reposted an IGTV video by Twinkle Khanna for a fundraiser for oxygen. In the caption, she supported Twinkle Khanna's initiative and urged people to help COVID-19 patients to breathe. She wrote, "Help Them Breathe. We are all in this together. Let’s do our bit 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻" in the caption.

Mahesh Babu urges people to stay safe

Namrata Shirodkar's husband and actor Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram handle to urge people to stay safe. He asked people to follow all COVID-19 precautions and avoid unnecessary movement. In the caption, he wrote, "As India battles a devastating second wave, I urge you all to adhere to these simple rules and help our nation sail through this crisis."

