Namrata Shirodkar Cautions Fans With Efficiency Of Different Masks, See Post

Amidst the second wave of Covid-19, the nation continues to grapple with the sudden spike in covid cases. While many celebrities are coming to the forefront to help people, a few others are guiding fans through their social media handles. Similarly, actor Namrata Shirodkar shared a noteworthy post cautioning her fans about the efficiency of different masks.

Namrata Shirodkar Cautions Fans

Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share an infographic post highlighting different masks and their filter features. She captioned the post, “Types of face masks and how well they work! #COVIDInfo.” Many netizens appreciated her post while also raising their concerns through comments. They also thanked the actor and asked her to take care of herself.

Take a look:

The 49-year-old star shares a great bond with her fans and her Instagram handle is proof. While the netizens admire Namrata for being opinionated about social causes, the actor never leaves an opportunity to lend her support to needy people. And that’s one of the reasons why she is a fan favourite personality.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram: A Throwback Trove

Namrata is quite active on social media and she treats her fans with a treasure trove of throwback pictures. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a picture with her son Gautam from their Switzerland diaries and revealed an interesting story behind it. The actor shared that she had an “unforgettable” road trip with her son after they dropped Mahesh Babu for his song shoot.

Earlier, this month, the actor gave her fans an insight into one of her favourite holiday destinations. Sharing a throwback picture of herself along with her son Gautam and daughter Sitara, the actor talked about the beauty of Austria’s “snow-capped” mountains.

Also, on their 16th wedding anniversary, Namrata had a special throwback picture as she wished her hubby, Mahesh Babu. She wrote, “Easy peasy 16!! In our little recipe of marriage, there's a solid mix of love, trust, and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB. More and more love to you.”

For those unversed, Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005 after they met each other on the sets of their film Vamsi. They are doting parents to two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Meanwhile, coming to Namrata’s work profile, she is a former Miss India and also featured in numerous Bollywood flicks including Astitva, Vaastav, Pukar, and Albela.

Image Source: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

