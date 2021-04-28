Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Pokiri'; Calls It 'perfect Mix Of Mass & Class'

Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating fifteen years of the film Pokiri which starred her husband, South superstar, Mahesh Babu. She shared a poster of the film where Mahesh Babu can be seen as Pandu, his character in the film. The poster has the words 15 years of Pokiri written on it in the Telugu language, offering a tribute to the film.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates 15 years of Pokiri

Namrata Shirodkar had high words of praise for her husband’s film. She said that the film was a pathbreaking film that was ahead of its time and it was one that while being very classy, also appealed to the masses. She also hailed the film as being one of Mahesh Babu’s movies which is a ‘cult classic’. Namrata Shirodkar lauded her husband’s performance in the film by saying that Mahesh Babu “as Pandu was just terrific”. She also said that the film had ‘memories of a lifetime for them both. She ended her post with a series of black hearts.

Namrata Shirodkar’s followers commented by agreeing with her appreciation of the film. They said that the film truly was a masterpiece and was ahead of its time. People also said that Mahesh Babu had aged like fine wine since the film and had gotten increasingly better with each performance, yet the film had managed to stick out as one of his best films to date. People also commented on the plot of the film saying it was one of the best Indian films ever made to date. The post received 21.3k likes and over 100 comments in under 30 minutes and the number is still rising.

Mahesh Babu’s latest news came in the form of a Tweet from him on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The news was that he had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and he urged his followers to do the same. The tweet read, “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone”.

