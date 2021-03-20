Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates International Day Of Happiness; Shares Pics With Family

Vaastav: The Reality actress Namrata Shirodkar celebrated the international day of happiness 2021 by sharing a collage of pictures of her family. The 49-year-old actress penned a heartfelt message in her caption with pictures that included her husband Mahesh Babu and their kids. Check out the post here!

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

The actress compiled images of her family to make a collage to celebrate the international day of happiness 2021. In the picture, along with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's family pictures from old and recent ones are compiled. From her kids to a black and white photograph of her parents, Namrata Shirodkar's family can be seen smiling while being clicked for the pictures.

Namrata affectionately wrote in her caption that the definition of happiness is a world filled with the people she loves. Calling her family her 'Circle of life', the actress stated that happiness is a state of mind and that 'it is yours if you want it'. She tagged several of her family members in her post.

Shilpa Shirodkar and Netizens react to Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped several hearts under the post. Several fans wished happiness and joy for the actress and her family in the comment section as one fan wrote 'wishing you all the happiness of a lifetime'. One fan complimented the actress for her thoughtful post and caption. The comment section was filled with love and support for Mahesh Babu's wife and her family.

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram.

A look at Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Recently, the actress uploaded an Instagram story to wish her best friend on her birthday with a loving caption. Sharing a selfie with her friends, Namrata wrote on the story that the memories of school will last her a lifetime. Enjoying a following of over 2 million followers, Namrata regularly updates her fans with pictures and videos of her kids, husband, and friends. Recently, the actress posted a throwback picture of her trip to London where she can be seen smiling with her daughter while on a boat ride.

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.