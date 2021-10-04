Namrata Shirodkar Enjoys Holiday With Kids In Switzerland, Calls It 'fav Part Of World'

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is enjoying a getaway on the other side of the world with her kids Sitara and Gautham. Documenting their journey together, her husband actor Mahesh Babu was seen missing from the pictures to fulfil work commitments. Take a look at the pictures from their fun getaway.

Namrata Shirodkar holidays with her kids

The actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her fun getaway to Spain and Switzerland with her kids. Stationed at Luzern, Switzerland, the trio was seen enjoying their time together by the lake wearing warm clothes. Namrata informed her fans in the caption that it had been long since they enjoyed a fresh breath of air by writing, ''Fresh air by the lake .. feels like we r breathing after so long ♥️♥️♥️blessed and grateful for all these moments .. living again… In my favourite part of the world ♥️♥️♥️#lakeluscern #swissalps''

Earlier, she shared a snap of her on the plane as she geared up for her vacation in Spain. She wrote, ''Off to yet another memorable holiday! Spain, here we come! 🛫#TravelDiaries #SpainCalling.''

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa was quick to comment under her post writing, ''Enjoy chin❤️❤️❤️'' while actor Chunky Panday commented a string of fun emojis. Fans also asked the actor to travel safely and enjoy her vacation.

Why did Mahesh Babu miss vacation?

Shirodkar's husband actor Mahesh Babu was missing from the vacation as the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Spain. The actor is set to shoot for an action sequence for Parasuram Petla's upcoming venture. The movie is set to star Keerthy Suresh in the lead and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. According to various reports, the movie is expected to release in January next year.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot in 2005 and share two kids together. Not shying away from flaunting their love on social media. The actors constantly share memories with their kids on Instagram. Recently, Namrata shared a glimpse into her lunch date with her husband and daughter writing, ''Lunch with her father is always fun 😍😍😍😍@urstrulymahesh caught off guard.''

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh