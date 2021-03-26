Namrata Shirodkar Gets A 'green Thumbs Up' As She Flaunts Her 'patch Of Veggies'; WATCH

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to flaunt her gardening skills by sharing a video of her 'patch of vegetables'. The 49-year-old actress seemed to have developed a green thumb as she took up growing vegetables like tomatoes and brinjals in her small garden. Fans appreciated Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram video and complimented her new and healthy hobby.

Namrata Shirodkar's 'little veggie patch'

The Vaastav actress compiled a bunch of short videos of the recording of her garden and adding the names of the vegetables. She adorably called her garden 'My little veggie patch' and proceeded to show off her field where she planted various vegetables. Spinach, tomatoes, brinjals and chilly plants could be seen in Namrata's video. She urged her fans to grow their own greens and to lead a healthy life in the caption. She accompanied the brief video with Emily Watts's La Vie En Rose music.

Netizens' react to Namrata's veggie patch video

Actress Pooja Batra dropped by Namrata's Insatgram post to drop a comment simply writing 'wow'. Several followers flooded the comment section with praises for the actress to make an effort in staying healthy and growing her own vegetables. One fan commented writing that he loved green with a green heart emoji. Sister Shilpa Shirodkar also took this opportunity to praise her sister for her efforts as she wrote in the comment that her green patch looked very lovely.

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar's videos and photos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 2 million followers, Namrata actively posts snippets of her personal life on Instagram. From promoting her husband Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects to sharing lovely moments with her kids and friends, Namrata keeps her fans updated about her life-events. Recently, Namrata shared the news of Mahesh Babu achieving another milestone in his life where his film Maharshi won two National Awards. In another post, Namrata uploaded a picture of her big family and wrote a sweet caption for it. Writing that she suddenly missed her family, the actress showed her fans just how big her family is, even though it was just half of them in the picture.

Promo Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram.

