Namrata Shirodkar Goes ‘back To Basics’ With Her Two Children& Dog; Calls It A ‘happy Day’

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram followers quite recently learned that the actor is going "back to basics" with her children on what she deems to be a "happy day" for herself and the family. As one will soon see below, the actor posted a picture of herself along with her two children, Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni, and their dogs. The post also sees Namrata Shirodkar communicating that the actor is extremely grateful for all that she has. Read on to see the post and know more about her.

Namrata Shirodkar goes "back to basics":

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram, as of this writing, is followed by over two million people. A major portion of her social media account is made up of her selfies, pictures of herself with her family, and work-related posts pertaining to either an upcoming project of Namrata Shirodkar's husband, Mahesh Babu, or herself. It has been observed that off late, she has been posting things regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well.

A peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram:

As far as Namrata Shirodkar's projects of the past are concerned, it has been a while since she has acted in a film. The "Vaastav" star got married to Mahesh Babu on 10th February 2005. Since then, at the most, she has done cameos in feature presentations. Details regarding her future projects, if any, have been kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the other cast and crew members that are attached to the project.