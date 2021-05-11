Namrata Shirodkar Hopes For 'the Best Of Everything' On Sudheer Babu's Birthday

Telugu film star Sudheer Babu turns a year older as he rings in his 41st birthday today, May 11, 2021. While ardent fans of the Nannu Dochukunduvate actor made the hashtag "#HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu" trend on Twitter on his special day, his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to extend a sweet birthday wish to him. Namrata shared a lovely photograph of the actor-duo with their family on her Instagram Stories to wish the "best of everything" for Sudheer.

Namrata shares Sudheer & Mahesh Babu's family photo on Sudheer Babu's birthday

Joining the bandwagon of hundreds and thousands of Sudheer Babu's fans who took to social media to wish the V actor on his 41st birthday was his brother-in-law's wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Earlier this morning, the Bride and Prejudice star took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare photograph of Mahesh and Sudheer with the Ghattamaneni family to wish him a "Happy Birthday". She wrote, "Wishing you the best of everything!! Stay blessed always!! (sic)". For the unversed, the photograph shared by Namrata was originally shot on Sudheer's wife Priyadarshani’s birthday.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Story below:

After his wife, to make Sudheer Babu's birthday even more special for him, his beloved brother-in-law Mahesh Babu also penned a lovely birthday note for him. The Tollywood superstar took to his Instagram Stories to post a throwback photo with Sudheer from an event, wherein they were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with sharing the photo on Instagram, the star wrote, "Happy Birthday Sudheer! Wishing you joy and success always. Have a great one! (sic)".

Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sudheer's 41st birthday, the makers of his highly-anticipated Telugu film, Sridevi Soda Center, released the first look teaser of the actor as Soori Babu from the upcoming action-thriller. Set against the backdrop of a rural village in Andra Pradesh, the teaser starts off with several boats sailing in the hinterlands of the South-Indian state. Sudheer then marked his entry by flaunting his fit physique, followed by a couple of action sequences.

Take a look at the first look teaser of 'Sridevi Soda Center' here:

