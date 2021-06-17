Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Tops Telangana Swimming Competition, Mom Namrata Is Super Proud

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is super proud of her son Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni's recent big achievement. The dotting mother of two took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 16 to share a milestone achieved by her son in the field of swimming. Namrata Shirodkar's son made it to the top 8 swimmers competition in Telangana state among his age group.

Namrata Shirodkar is 'super proud' of her son Gautam

In the Instagram post, Namrata Shirodkar added a video of Gautam swimming in their indoor house pool. In the post, the 49-year-old actor revealed that Gautam had adapted to swimming organically and he thoroughly enjoyed the hard work and challenging the mentioned technique into speed and precision. He is capable of performing Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle with ease and grace. The Dil Vil Pyar Vyar actor wrote in the caption, "Super proud!!! @gautamghattamaneni Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group."

Many of Namrata Shirodkar's fans as well as celebrity friends were all praises for Gautam Krishna's achievement. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon wrote "Faaab" in the comments. Chunky Panday also lauded his achievement and wrote "Wow" with a clapping hands emoticon.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family photos

Namrata Shirodkar married South Indian star Mahesh Babu in 2005. While Gautam graced their lives in August 2006, they welcomed their second child, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in July 2012. This month Namrata Shirodkar has been reminiscing her memories with her children and Mahesh Babu from the past. Last week on Friday, she shared a throwback photo along with her little ones on a trip. The Femina Miss India 1993 was seen in a black dress and wearing huge sunglasses while holding baby girl Sitra in her arm while she embraced Gautam in the other arm. Namrata Shirodkar wrote in the caption, "Hold on to the tiny moments.. they grow up so fast! with a red heart emoticon.

A day before that. Namrata had also shared her children's candid moment with their father Mahesh Babu from one of their vacations. In the picture, Mahesh Babu was seen hugging his son Gautam in his arm while holding Sitara. She wrote in the caption, "Turning back the clock !! rewind mode on need all those days back and how !! #goawaycovid19 .. it’s about time ". Check out more of their family moments-

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR'S INSTAGRAM

