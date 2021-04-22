Namrata Shirodkar On World Earth Day 2021: 'Little Things Can Lead To Bigger Changes'

Namrata Shirodkar has a thought-provoking message for netizens on the occasion of World Earth Day 2021. Every year, April 22 is observed as World Earth Day around the globe to raise awareness about environmental protection. Thus, earlier today, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to highlight the importance of a "healthy environment" by sharing a graphic image of planet earth and encouraged fans to adopt sustainable living.

Namrata Shirodkar says "Little things can lead to bigger changes"

Mahesh Babu's beloved wife, Namrata Shirodkar is a social activist and her Instagram handle is proof. The Bride and Prejudice star does not leave any opportunities to extend her support to social causes through her social media handles. In addition to that, Namrata's love for gardening and planting trees has also not been a secret from the world.

As the entire world is celebrating World Earth Day today, the 49-year-old also joined the bandwagon and took to Instagram to speak about ensuring the quality of life and peaceful coexistence of wildlife and mankind. Namrata also advised her fans to plants trees, conserve water and cut down on waste by putting the ideology of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' into implementation. Earlier this morning, she shared a graphic image of the earth with lush greenery and penned a thoughtful note to celebrate World Earth Day 2021. She wrote:

A healthy environment is not just clean land, water and air but one that ensures quality of life and peaceful coexistence. Plant a tree, conserve water, cut down on waste, recycle, reuse, choose sustainable and most importantly, be kind. Little things can lead to bigger changes! ðŸ’šðŸŒ #EarthDay

Similarly, on the occasion of World Health Day 2021, i.e. April 7, Namrata Shirodkar had spoken about the importance of undertaking precautionary measures during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the entire nation is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases amid the second wave of COVID-19, Namrata mentioned how being safe from the deadly virus is a "collective responsibility". She wrote: "Keeping ourselves and others safe from the COVID-19 virus is a collective responsibility we all own. Wear a mask, sanitize, keep a distance. Health is and will always be of paramount importance! #WorldHealthDay".

