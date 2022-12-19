Namrata Shirodkar Opens Up On Choosing Marriage With Mahesh Babu Over Acting Career

Former Miss India and actress Namrata Shirodkar recently opened up on choosing marriage over acting and that she doesn't have any 'regrets'.

During an interview with Prerna at Pinkvilla, she further added, "If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are considered one of the most beautiful couples in the Tollywood film industry. After their film Athadu, they got married in 2005, and since then she has been managing Mahesh Babu's work calls, dates for business meetings, etc., and has taken a backseat from acting to prioritising her family. Both are now proud parents of their two children, a son, Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara.

Tollywood's Miss India opens up in an interview

While talking in an interview, she said that she was a bit lazy in many ways, and for her, nothing was planned and whatever has happened has organically happened. She said that she is happy with the choices she has made and has been right. Further, talking about her laziness, she shared that she was bored of modelling and so shifted to acting.

"By the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now," shared the wife of Mahesh Babu in an interview.

Further, denying it as a complaint, she said that her happiest moment was when she and her husband Mahesh Babu decided to tie the knot and make it official. While talking about that happy moment, Shirodkar shared, "My whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience." Categorising the motherhood phase as a great experience, she said that she would not exchange or change that for anything. "It is not worth it," said the former Miss India.

During the interview, Shirodkar also opened up on how she and her elder sister Shilpa have got support from the family but within limits. Talking about the family support in this whole change of phase from being an actor to a dedicated wife and mother, she shared that her family was very open-minded but they still wanted us to be within our limits. She added, "Both me and my sister we are happy wherever we are and however we are and there's no regret, there's no hunger like I should have done that or been this."