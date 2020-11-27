Namrata Shirodkar Poses 'just Like That' For Her Eight-year-old-daughter Sitara

Actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle on November 26 and shared a self-portrait. In the photo, Namrata was seen posing with a tired face while resting her cheeks on her hand. From the picture and the setting, it seems like this picture has been clicked in the study area. For her latest Instagram entry, Shirodkar was seen sporting a casual look as she posed in a green-colour printed night-suit.

Interestingly, in the caption, Namrata gave the picture courtesy to her and actor Mahesh Babu's eight-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Her caption read, "Just like that", along with a heart-eye emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at her photo:

Namrata poses for Sitara

Coming to the post, it has managed to garner more than 30k double-taps within a couple of hours; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from her 2.1M Instagram followers took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Many fans wrote one-word compliments, such as "gorgeous", "beautiful" and "pretty", among many others.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, "You look so pretty ..somehow this pic reflects a sense of satisfaction and gratitude you have towards your life". Another fan added, "What a cute expression". Namrata's actor-sister Shilpa Shirodkar also showered love on the former and wrote, "Just like that also so so so pretty", along with a few red-heart emoticons.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Naramta and Mahesh's daughter Sitara has turned into a photographer. In mid-September, the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself along with her husband. While writing a brief caption for the photo, Namrata also revealed that the still was captured by their daughter Sitara. Meanwhile, Namrata elaborated on her "perception" about being in love.

She wrote, "The more I think the more I’m convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love / Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love / love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give #behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness" (sic).

