Namrata Shirodkar Proud Of Daughter Sitara's Painting, Calls Her 'a Genius Of Sorts'

On Monday, April 26, actor Namrata Shirodkar, took to her social media platform to appreciate a piece of art created by her daughter Sitara. Upon seeing her munchkin’s painting, the proud mother was left stunned by her creativity. Not only did she praise the little one, but also she shared a glimpse of her artwork online amongst her fan army.

Namata Shirodkar shares daughter’s painting

Calling her daughter a ‘genius of sorts’, Shirodkar enunciated that her daughter almost excels at everything that she tries to achieve. The proud mother went on to explain how just after attending two online art sessions, her daughter ended up painting a picturesque landscape on a piece of paper. Soon after praising Sitara, Namrata also urged her followers to stay at home in safety amidst the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus. Check out the post shared by her below:

Sitara excels at almost anything she does !! a genius of sorts I can proudly say!! This is her second online art class and this piece of work is so deep in thought and mind ... well done my little one so proud of u. Stay home! Stay safe!!

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor flooded her comment section with sweet praises for her daughter. While one user said, “so beautiful”, another wrote, “She does everything sincerely she enjoys all the best”. Many fans swamped the post with heart and clapping emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This post just comes a day after Namrata shared a candid photo of husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara lounging at what appears to be the living area of their residence. Although Mahesh Babu is pampering their pet dog, Pluto, the furry friend is hiding beneath the wooden table of the house. Namrata while urging her followers to stay at home, captioned the candid photo in a hilarious manner that has left fans bursting in laughter. Take a look:

Staying safe and at home!! Easy weekends..Pluto getting lots of love his little self has made himself mr. india in this pic #oneforeachday

