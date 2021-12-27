Namrata Shirodkar Reminisces Journey From Being 'Miss India' To Starting A Family; Watch

Known for her elegant beauty and charming personality, Namrata Shirodkar was one of the reigning actors of the late 90s and early 2000s Bollywood. Having started her journey as Miss India in 1993, the actor went on to have a successful career in acting and philanthropy as well as found happiness in her personal life. As the year 2021 comes to an end, Shirodkar took to her social media to look back at not only the year but her journey of personal as well as professional life.

Namrata Shirodkar's journey

Taking to her Instagram on December 27, the 49-year-old actor shared a video that traced her journey from the year 1993 to 2021. The video started with Shirodkar's childhood pictures and the memories she shared with her mother and sister actor Shilpa Shirodkar. Furthermore, the video highlighted the time the actor won the title of Miss India in 1993 and later venturing into acting. The actor also earned the title of Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in the same year.

The actor is known for her role in films like Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and more. The video further showed her journey with her husband South superstar Mahesh Babu and her welcoming their kids together in Gautam Krishna in 2006 and Sitara in 2012. It also highlighted her philanthropic work. The video ended with the tagline 'The journey never ends....you are always in the making'.

The actor shared the video with a heartwarming caption as she wrote, ''A look back at my journey so far! Incredibly happy... blessed and proud of how it all turned out. Still in the process of growing and excited to see what the future holds. ♥️ #InTheMaking #MakeTheReelYou #InstagramIndia''

More on Namrata Shirodkar

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with her kids and husband Mahesh Babu. She also shared a few pictures of her time spent in Dubai with her sister and friends as she wrote, ''Colourful lunches with the best !! Enjoyed a lovely lovely afternoon with Dubai’s favourite people @shilpashirodkar73 @roseminsworld @anoushkaranjit and needless to say @upasanakaminenikonidela no one can host a brunch better than you 🤗🤗🤗Thankyou so much for making it happen !! 😘😘@manishmalhotra05 it was such a pleasant surprise to see you today 🤗🤗🤗we need to do this in hyderabad next .. soon :) #funtimes #friends #dubai.. merry Christmas 🎄 everyone!!🎄🎄🎄♥️♥️♥️''

Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar