Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Cute Pic Of Husband Mahesh Babu's 'morning Ritual'

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and gave fans a rare sight into her personal life with her superstar husband Mahesh Babu. Namrata Shirodkar shared a candid photo of her husband Mahesh Babu's morning ritual. In the photo, the South Indian star was seen playing with his dog.

Namrata Shirodkar shares a cute photo of her husband Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of the actor cuddling their dog. While sharing the adorable picture, she wrote "Their morning ritual" and even tagged Mahesh Babu in the photo. Mahesh Babu is often seen gushing about his dogs. Last May, the actor had shared a video playing with his dogs and had captioned it - "My big boy turns 9, Awesome time!!".

Fans were all hearts upon seeing the love between Mahesh Babu and the pet and rushed to drop in endearing comments on Namrata Shirodkar's post.

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu's father on his birthday

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram featured a post for Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Krishna. The veteran actor recently celebrated his 78th birthday. Mahesh Babu's wife shared a throwback photo of the veteran actor and wrote, "To one of my most special people .. today is your special day and you need to be reminded again how special you are and how much you are loved!! Wishing you the happiest birthday ever Mammaya garu. Many blessings now and always. We love you".

Mahesh Babu's Major gets postponed

Major is an upcoming biographical action film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu has produced the movie under his studio G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie was originally slated to release on 2nd July but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. The movie will feature Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen onscreen in the action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role opposite Babu for the first time. The movie will be directed by Parasuram and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. and Mahesh Babu's company Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU AND NAMRATA SHIRODKAR

