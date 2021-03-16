Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Peek Into Ad Shoot Featuring Mahesh Babu And Tamannaah

Namrata Shirodkar remains quite involved in her husband Mahesh Babu’s work, as she had shared a few peeks of his shoots on social media on previous occasions as well. However, the pictures that have been shared by her recently are not from any of his upcoming films, but from an Ad shoot that he was snapped working in. Her Instagram post also features another popular actor, Tamannaah Bhatia, who shot the act with Mahesh. The post was quickly followed by many reactions from the netizens, who were excited to see the actors working together.

Namrata Shirodkar shares glimpse from Mahesh Babu’s latest Ad shoot

Fans often find some of the unseen pictures of Mahesh Babu on the social media handle of Namrata Shirodkar. Her latest Instagram post has a couple of clicks from Mahesh Babu’s Ad shoot, one of which show him engaged in a conversation with the director Sandeep Reddy. Both of them are seen wearing masks as per the provided guidelines in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. The crew is seen making the arrangements of the shoot in the background. However, it is the second picture that provided a bigger source of excitement for the Ad, as it also features Tamannaah.

The pictures shows both of them with the man responsible for handling the camera, Avinash Gowarikar, who can be seen giving instructions to them while pointing at the monitor. While Mahesh is seen dressed in casuals, Tamannaah can be seen sporting a stylish red outfit. Namrata wrote in the caption of the post, “Ads are in the air!! On location! #FunShoots”. While she did not specify more about the advertisement, it was enough to spark excitement among netizens, who expressed their excitement to see both Mahesh and Tamannaah come together for the shoot.

Image courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram comments

While Namrata Shirodkar is herself long retired from films, she had a brief run in Hindi films and also worked in several regional Indian films. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is regarded as one of the top names of the Telugu film industry. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is still under production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.