Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Throwback Photo With Her Kids, Fans Call It Adorable

Hero Hindustani star Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Friday, June 11, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of hers with her kids that is too cute to miss. Along with the picture, the actor penned a heartfelt note revealing how time flies. On seeing this post, fans took no time in appreciating her post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar shared an unseen picture of her adorable kids. In the picture, the actor can be seen carrying Sitara Ghattamaneni in her arms, while Gautham stands beside her who is all shy for the camera. One can also notice the picturesque location in the background. Namrata donned an all-black outfit and opted for a pair of glasses. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Hold on to the tiny moments... they grow up so fast! ♥️ #FlashbackFriday”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Namrata shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users penned sweet messages, while some couldn't stop admiring them. One of the users wrote, “Hehe, this is so cute 😀 Sitara's Reaction”. Another user wrote, “Such a beautiful picture”. Some also shared many happy emojis. Take a look at the reactions on Namrata Shirodkar's latest photo here.

Apart from the picture, Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a sweet throwback photo of her family, which went viral for all the right reasons. Her husband, actor Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara, and son Gautham were seen having a candid moment on an open grass field in the photograph that was shared. With a bright smile on his face, Mahesh Babu had picked up Sitara in his arms while hugging Gautam. On a sunny day, the kids appear to be delighted as they shared a hearty laugh with their father.

Namrata Shirodkar mentioned in the post's caption that the photo made her nostalgic. She has also expressed a desire to return to the days when people could roam freely without fear of facemasks or social distancing. She has also included the hashtag ‘#goawaycovid19' to make a point. Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar’s photo here.

