Namrata Shirodkar Shares Awareness About The Logo Deaf People Use On Their Masks

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram recently and shared a useful piece of information for everyone wearing masks. The former model and actor's Instagram story showed the sign deaf people use on their masks. Read on to know more about Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram story.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram story

Actor and model Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared vital information with her fans and followers, about the sign or logo deaf or people hard of hearing use on their marks. Her IG story read, "This logo indicates that the person wearing the mask is deaf or hard of hearing and in some cases, wears a hearing aid. Share this little piece of information as much as you can." You can see it here.

Namrata Shirodkar's photo with Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu completed 16 years of marital bliss today, on February 10, 2021. Both of them took to their respective Instagram handles and shared adorable anniversary wishes for each other. Namrata shared a throwback picture with Mahesh, where she can be seen kissing him on the cheek. Her caption read, "Easy peasy 16!! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ In our little recipe of marriage, there’s a solid mix of love trust, and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB ðŸ’• More and more love to you ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— @urstrulymahesh" You can see her Instagram post here.

A lot of celebrities including Deanne Panday, Seema Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Bhavana Panday wished the couple on their happy occasion. While Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations you two ! Godbless always !", Namrata's sister Shilpa commented saying, "Happy anniversary to my most precious ðŸ‘¼ðŸ‘¼ðŸ‘¼ðŸ‘¼ðŸ‘¼ love and blessings to you both foreverâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸" You can see some of the comments below.

Actor Mahesh Babu also posted a lovely picture on the social networking site where he can be seen kissing his wife on the forehead. His caption read, "Happy 16th NSG.. ðŸ’• To forever and beyond with you ðŸ¤—♥ï¸♥ï¸ @namratashirodkar" Namrata replied on his picture saying, "Love you MB more than ever", followed by three heart emoticons. You can see his Instagram post here.

Image Credits: Namrata Shirodkar Official Instagram Account

