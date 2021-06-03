Namrata Shirodkar Shares Mahesh Babu And Their Daughter's Sweet Morning Ritual; Check Out

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu often share the most adorable pictures with their kids Gautam and Sitara on their social media handles. In a recent post, Shirodkar took to her Instagram feed and shared a heart-warming picture of Babu and Sitara, as they did their morning ritual. Scroll further and take a look at the picture and what she has to say.

Namrata Shirodkar shares Mahesh Babu and their daughter's morning ritual

The former actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and shared a picture as Mahesh Babu and Sitara cuddled up on the sofa. The actor was sitting on the sofa, with his legs rested on a table in front of him, while Sitara was wrapped up in a blanket and snoozed in her father’s arms. Namrata mentioned that it was a morning ritual for the father-daughter duo, in her caption.

She wrote, “Cuddles early mornings is a must! We can’t wake up otherwise” followed by a few red heart emojis and the hashtags #wakeupmantra #babyinarms as well as #love. The post has received over 111k likes since it was shared, while fans and friends are showering major love for the two in the comments under the picture. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Namrata Shirodkar thanks Mahesh Babu for vaccinating people of his native village

The South Indian superstar’s wife took to her Instagram on May 31, 2021, and shared a video of her explaining how it is important for everyone to get vaccinated, in order to stop the spread of the ongoing pandemic. Mahesh Babu recently did a vaccination drive to get the population of his village, vaccinated and Shirodkar expressed her gratitude towards him and his team, in her caption alongside the video. She wrote, “It makes me very happy to see Burripalem village get vaccinated. Thanks to @urstrulymahesh for being there as always and to our team @mbofficialteam for being on the frontlines, putting this initiative together!”.

Namrata also mentioned that she has got both her jabs and is absolutely fine, with no side effects. She further added that the vaccine is safe and will help in protecting the country through this crisis. She wrote in conclusion, “Vaccines are safe and it’s time to get yours! Let’s be a part of a new world”.

Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.