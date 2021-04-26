Namrata Shirodkar Shares Snap Of Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara Petting Their Dog

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her husband Mahesh Babu and her daughter Sitara. In the picture, the father-daughter duo is petting their dog Pluto who is hiding under the table. Namrata talked about staying indoors during the lockdown. She wrote, "Staying safe and at home !! Easy weekends..Pluto getting lots of love [heart eye emoticon] his little self has made himself mr. india in this pic [laughing emoticon]#oneforeachday". The family is spending time in their Hyderabad home. The comment section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons. Check it out.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu spend time at home

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirdokar's Instagram post

Earlier, the actor shared a gym selfie on her Instagram account and wrote a small note in the caption. She wrote about the benefits of exercising and how it can help in building up immunity. It reads, "Exercise is challenging!! Specially after a long break but it's said that regular exercise makes you less likely to catch COVID and even if you do, it may help you recover faster! Stay fit, stay safe!". Check it out.

The actor seems to be enjoying her time with her family during the lockdown. She is usually seen sharing snaps from their day to day event. Earlier, she shared a picture of their son Gautam and daughter Sitara, while they were playing with their dogs. In the picture, the duo is seen sitting on a porch while they are petting their dogs. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Back to basics for me it’s a happy day grateful and blessed". Check it out.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara shared a picture of her attending a class on her Instagram. In the picture, Sitara is seen sitting on her study table while her dog Pluto is giving her company. In the caption, she wrote, "Art class in session Pluto least bothered!". Check it out.

More about Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

Namrata started her career as a model and went on to win the title of Miss India 1993. She also entered the industry and featured in various movies. She met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the movie Vamsi. They got married in the year 2005 and are parents to a son and a daughter.

