Namrata Shirodkar Shares Throwback Pic With Son, Reveals Sweet Story Behind The Click

Actor and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took a trip down memory lane by sharing an old picture of herself posing with her elder son Gautam. Along with the picture, Namrata also recalled the story behind the click and shared that she and her son took off together for an unforgettable road trip after dropping off her husband Mahesh Babu for a song shoot in the beautiful snowy mountains of Switzerland.

Namrata Shirodkar's throwback picture

In the picture, Namrata can be seen wearing a long printed maxi dress and is sitting on a rock while her son who is dressed in jeans and a T-shirt is sitting on her lap. Their background consists of a scenic view of a lake along with the mountains. Along with the picture, Namrata in the caption noted, "Around the time when we dropped MB off for his song shoot in the beautiful mountains of Switzerland and just the two of us took off on an unforgettable road trip!!" Check out Namrata Shirodkar's latest post below.

Netizens react to Namrata Shirodkar's throwback photo

Fans of the actor showered their love on her post and dropped a ton of heart emojis in the comments. Netizens found the picture of the mother-son duo very cute and expressed the same in the comments section of the post. Read some of the fan comments right below:

A look at Namrata Shirodkar's photos

Prior to this, the actor had shared another throwback picture from her modelling days which also featured Chunky Panday, Mehr Jesia and Mozez Singh. She captioned the picture as, "good old days". However, she did not mention when or where the picture was clicked.

On the occasion of her brother's birthday, Namrata shared a childhood picture of herself and her siblings. In the picture, Namrata was cutting the cake instead of her brother and mentioned that she took the trouble of finding the epic picture just for her brother's 50th birthday.

The actor had lately shared a throwback picture when she went on a holiday with her husband and kids to Austria. Sharing the picture of her posing with her two kids, she mentioned in the caption that "Austria was their best holiday ever."

More about Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar is a former beauty queen who won Miss India in 1993. She has been a part of several Bollywood movies including Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. The actor met South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu while filming their 2000 Telugu film Vamsi and the couple tied the knot in 2005. Namrata and Mahesh Babu are parents to two kids - Gautam and Sitara.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram)

