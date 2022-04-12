Namrata Shirodkar Talks About Daughter Sitara's 1st Music Video; 'Mahesh & I Were Nervous'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara has stunned netizens with her impeccable dancing skills, which were put on display in her debut music video Penny. Sitara set the dance floor ablaze with her moves in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's special song, which also starred her superstar father. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar opened up about the little one's on-screen stint, which left both her and Mahesh 'nervous'.

She revealed that music composer Thaman came up with the idea of including Sitara in the track after seeing her reel on the song Kalavathi. When Mahesh Babu approached Sitara with the offer, the latter jumped with joy and said "'Nana it will be fun...I would love to do it."

Namrata Shirodkar opens up about daughter Sitara's debut music video

Namrata spoke about her and Mahesh's inhibitions as the project would mark their daughter's 'first attempt in a professional set-up'. "We were not sure about how it would turn out so we decided to try, see and if it works will release it, and if it doesn't we were happy not to do it," she added.

However, with the success of the video, Namrata says, "it turned out amazing for everyone". Lauding Sitara for her 'phenomenal act', Namrata added, "She was disciplined and all of that takes to be on a film working set. She surprised me and Mahesh. We were proud and pleasantly surprised."

Lastly, she maintained that Sitara won't be doing more music videos as she 'keeps doing her thing' including making reels with her friends. Apart from her big-screen performance, Sitara was also seen performing her first Kuchipudi dance recital on the occasion of Ram Navami recently.

Sharing her video via Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital...Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRYLYMAHESH)