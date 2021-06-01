Namrata Shirodkar Thanks Mahesh Babu For Supplying Vaccines In His Native Village

On May 31, 2021, Namrata Shirodkar took to her official Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to her hubby, Mahesh Babu. The South star recently arranged a COVID-19 vaccination drive in his ancestral village, Burripalem, in order to mark his father's birthday, veteran Telugu actor Krishna. Mahesh Babu's wife dropped a self-recorded video to raise awareness about the confusion over getting vaccinated. She encouraged her fans and followers to get vaccinated at the nearest centre and further thanked Mahesh in her caption.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar motivates fans to get vaccinated

In the video, Namrata can be seen raising awareness about getting vaccinated. She also highlighted the point that many citizens don't find vaccines safe. She clarified the rumours and stated that she feels safe after getting vaccinated. She motivated her fans to get the vaccinations at their nearest centres and be safe. As for the caption, she wrote, "'#GetVaccinated' It makes me very happy to see Burripalem village get vaccinated. Thanks to @urstrulymahesh for being there as always and to our team @mbofficialteam for being on the frontlines, putting this initiative together!!".

She continued, "My deepest gratitude to our very own @andhrahospitals and their mammoth team who have been at the head of this whole drive and making sure vaccines are being administered to all the villagers 🙏🙏🙏 This gesture will be always remembered!!". "Vaccines are safe and it’s time to get yours! Let’s be a part of a new world", Namrata concluded her post.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her and Mahesh Babu's fans rushed to praise the family. Several of them dropped red hearts, while a few of them expressed their gratitude. A fan commented, "Proud to be babu fan" with a praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "So nice" with a pair of clapping hands and praising hands emoticon. A netizen commented, "U r a super woman vadina" with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, "Good thinking" with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Mahesh Babu, too, shared a collage picture on his Insta handle. He penned a long note shared a glimpse of his vaccination drive. Many of his fans complimented the actor for contributing to society during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

