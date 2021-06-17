Namrata Shirodkar 'travels Back In Time', Reminisces Her Memories With Mother And Niece

Namrata Shirodkar is known to be quite upfront about herself and has opened up about her family life several times in the past. She is also active on social media and often shares glimpses of her family moments on Instagram. She has recently posted a few pictures that have captured a few old memories with her mother and niece. Namrata expressed about how she treasures the moments from the older days when she used to spend time with them. She described those moments in detail by “travelling back in time”.

Namrata Shirodkar reminisces her memories with mother and niece

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a picture that shows her playing with her sister Shilpa’s daughter in the company of their mother. While her niece is seated on her lap, her mother has been captured relaxing in the background. Another photo shows Namrata lying on the ground while playing with her niece. She penned a note in the caption about how she was “travelling back in time” and reliving their memories together. The former actor revealed that she was on a break from work and spending time with her family.

Namrata further talked about how she and her niece would completely enjoy each other’s company during those times. She added, “Spending time with her was my favourite pastime ♥️♥️ Holding on to these memories forever”. She ended her message by remembering her late mother Vanita, as she wrote, “Miss you Maa”. Her post took no time in receiving all kinds of warm reactions from fans, as they expressed excitement for getting a rare glimpse from her older times. Some of them also quipped about how those moments would have been “memorable” for her.

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Namrata Shirodkar had briefly gained fame after starring in a handful of films before eventually getting married to Mahesh Babu. Some of her popular films include Mere Do Anmol Ratan, LOC Kargil, Vaastav: The Reality, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and many more. She had last starred in Bride and Prejudice featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On personal front, she has two children from her marriage with Mahesh, a son and a daughter.

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR'S INSTAGRAM

