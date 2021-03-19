Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback On The Waters; Shares A Glimpse Of Her London Diaries

Namrata Shirodkar never fails to share beautiful and cherishing memories with her family. She recently posted yet another glimpse of the fun time she spent with her family and received immense love from her fans. She posted a throwback photo of herself with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni from the time they went on a trip to London. The moment she shared the photo, her fans dropped in several heart emojis in the comments.

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cute photo of her and Mahesh Babu’s daughter in which she can be seen wearing a cool hat and a pair of sunglasses along with a white shirt with a black scarf tied around her neck. She can be seen sitting in a boat and enjoying a fun boat ride with her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s daughter, on the other hand, can be seen in a gleeful smile while she was being captured on the camera.

In the caption, she stated how it was a throwback photo from their London diaries when they were having a ball on the waters at the Hydepark. She then added a heart emoticon at the end.

Many of the fans took to Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram photo and stated how the mother and daughter looked lovely and adorable. Many of the fans also added how it was such a fabulous picture of them together while many others kept admiring Sitara Ghattamaneni’s cuteness. Some of the fans also urged her to share the childhood photos of her daughter while others send loads of love to her and her family. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Namrata Shirodkar’s photo with her daughter.

Namrata Shirodkar recently added a cute photo of her children that left all her fans awestruck. She posted this photo in which her son and daughter can be seen sharing a quality moment together. In the caption, she stated how it was a rarity to see them together these days and then mentioned how they were her north and south poles. She then added flying kiss emojis and heart symbols in the end.

