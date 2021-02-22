Nandamuri Balakrishna Catches A Screening Of Buchi Babu Sana's 'Uppena'; View Post

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently 'enjoyed a screening' of the widely-discussed film Uppena. The same was revealed by Sukumar Writings, which is one of the production companies that has bankrolled the film. The tweet containing the news has been shared with a picture of the actor and the director of the film, Buchi Babu Sana. Take a look at the picture below.

Also Read: Veteran Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Movie Titled #BB3 Gets An Official Release Date

Nandamuri Balakrishna watches Uppena:

Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Pays Tribute To Father NTR Sr At NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

Also Read: Balakrishna Unleashes His Angry Avatar At 'Sehari' Promotional Event; Throws His Phone

Uppena released on February 12 and has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. The film features mainly newcomers in the lead roles - Vaishnav Tej, Advaitha and Gayathri Jayaraman, with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of the antagonist. This was the second time Vijay Sethupathi played an antagonist this year after the blockbuster success of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah.

Despite featuring fairly new actors in the lead roles, Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena has turned out to be a massive money-spinner at the box office. In just a week of its release, Uppena has earned over Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office. Take a look at some of the Uppena reviews shared by the Twitterati on the social networking site.

Uppena Reviews by the Twitterati:

This is the beauty of Indian cinema even for Big stars & new debut actors also can get a grand opening & theatre celebration in screens



Pure bliss 😍😍😍#Uppena#UppenaReview #uppenamovie

pic.twitter.com/TWQMtrMAkT — Vera level Sagoo 😍😍😍 (@_imjone) February 14, 2021

#Uppena #UppenaReview BLOCKBUSTER

3rd day Matinee collections

Day 3>Day1

This is HUGE



Kodad Srinivasa HF 79k+

Suryapeta kishore 66k+(HF)

Huzurnagar Saibaba 29682🔥

Manugur Satyabaskar HF 42345(Few tickets drop)@MythriOfficial #VaishnavTej — Cinema News and updates (@SureshKonatham2) February 14, 2021

Watched #Uppena



Good Love story with a hard hitting Message.



Entertaining 1st half 👍🏻

2nd half lagged but climax uplifted the story. 🔥@ThisIsDSP's Songs and BGMs 👉🏻 Big plus 🔥



Overall- Average, One time watchable 👍🏻



My Rating: 2.75/5.00#UppenaReview #GbkReview pic.twitter.com/74GyQsGkKA — Bharath karthick GBK (@GBK_Tweets) February 14, 2021

I just want tell to some people who said #Uppena is over hyped... Despite of routine storyline If you connect to the music and screenplay ..definitely movie will not get out of your mind...!

It's matter of connection 💕💕#UppenaBlockbusterCelebrations #UppenaReview — BharathRBk (@bharathkumarrap) February 16, 2021

As far as Nandamuri Balakrishna is concerned, the actor is currently busy working on his film, which has received the working title of BB3. The movie is reportedly bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy and Boyapati Srinu, the action director who is one of the most well-known names from the Telegu Entertainment circuit. In addition to Nandamuri Balakrishna, the upcoming feature presentation also stars Sayyeshaa and Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles. BB3 is going to be Balakrishna and director Srinu's third film together.

On the social media front, the actor has developed a reputation for not having a social media presence, apart from a Facebook page. Details regarding an increase in his social media footprint, such as the creation of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram account, if it ever happens, will be shared with the readers as and when it happens.

Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna And Sayyeshaa To Share Screen Space In Upcoming Untitled Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.