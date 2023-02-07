Nandamuri Balakrishna Issues Formal Apology For His Sexist Remark On Nurses

Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently embroiled in a fresh controversy after he made a sexist remark about a nurse during his talk show Unstoppable With NBK 2. Now, the actor has issued a public apology for calling a nurse 'hot'. He took to Facebook and shared his apology note.

His note read, "I strongly reject the baseless claims that I slandered the nursing profession. The meaning of what I said was completely changed. I hold nurses and their work in the highest esteem. At our hospital, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, I have personally witnessed their excellent care. I regret if my words offended them."

See the post here:

#NandamuriBalakrishna clarifies about his recent comments on Nurses on Aha show. pic.twitter.com/iqDSdofRnj — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 6, 2023

How did the controversy start?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is inamous for his controversial remarks. In the recent episode of Unstoppable With NBK 2, the Veera Simha Reddy actor was chatting with Pawan Kalayan and recalled an old incident. He shared that he had a serious accident some time back where he was warned not to tell the hospital staff about the accident because the admission would get delayed.

He then revealed that he couldn't hide the truth after he saw a 'gorgeous' nurse. While sharing the details, he said, "Dheenamma Bhalega undi akkadi nurse (That nurse was so hot).”

When the show was aired, a section of nurses felt offended and demanded an apology from the actor. On the other hand, the netizens showed their rage and bashed him for using inappropriate language.