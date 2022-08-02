Nandamuri Balakrishna Meets Fans Ahead Of 'NBK107' Release; See Pictures

Nandamuri Balakrishna returned to the big screen last year with the release of his film Akhanda. He received widespread acclaim from the fans for his stunning performance. After the success of the action film, he is now gearing up for his new film tentatively titled NBK107. While the makers of the film have been sharing thrilling updates ahead of the release, the director Gopichand Malineni recently shared a stunning picture of the actor as he stepped out in style while having a rendezvous with the fans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna makes heads turn as he meets his fans

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of the actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in which he can be seen standing in the middle of a massive crowd consisting of his fans. The picture depicted the actor sporting an all-white outfit while donning a classy pair of black sunglasses. In the caption, the filmmaker added the tentative name of the film and dropped fire emojis to depict how Nandamuri Balakrishna looked fiery in his latest look. Take a look at the picture ahead.

The film will get an official title later, and till then it will be known as NBK107, referring to the number of films Nandamuri Balakrishna has done. The shooting of the film was kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in November last year. The film will see Nandamuri Balakrishna share the screen with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, and others, and fans eagerly await more announcements about the upcoming project.

The actor's fantasy drama titled Akhanda performed exceedingly well at the box office after its theatrical release. The film made its OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar recently and even marked the actor's first project in over two years. He was seen sharing the screen with Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu and others.

Image: Instagram/@nandamuribalakrishnaofficial