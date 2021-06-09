Nandamuri Balakrishna Requests Fans To Not Visit Him On His Birthday This Year; See Post

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday is marked on June 10 and every year, fans from across the states come to wish him at his residence. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor recently took to social media and penned a note urging his fans not to visit him this year and maintain safety protocols rather. Take a look at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s post below.

Nandamuri Balakrishna urges fans not to visit him on his birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna is about to celebrate his 61st birthday on June 10. Taking to Facebook, Nandamuri wrote, “Dear fans, I am always grateful and indebted to you for the love that you have been showering on me to visit and wish me every year on June 10 which is my birthday. But, in these pandemic times, it will not be a good thought to come to greet me. Your love and support have made me what I am today. No blessing is greater than your love, and there is no greater wish for me than your good health. The happy time that you spend with your family itself is my birthday celebration.”

Further, he offered condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to the virus. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the fans and others who have lost their lives in these tough times. You will all be in my thoughts. I once again request fans to refrain from any kind of celebrations that will lead to mass gatherings.”

A fan took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you sir.for consider about us. Advance happy birthday.” Another said, “Sure we won't come...you are always in our hearts.” One user commented, “Very good message. Happy Birthday in advance. Your fans will be happy, if you come on video and talk to us for few seconds on Birthday day.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movies

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action film, Akhanda which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth apart from Nandamuri. According to Pinkvilla, reports suggest that the actor will soon make an official announcement on his next film with director Gopichand Malineni. Check out the Akhanda teaser below.

