Nandamuri Balakrishna Reveals Why He Never Endorsed Any Brands; Read Here

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will turn 60 on June 10, 2020, recently spoke to a TV channel about his career so far. He recently revealed the reason behind him not endorsing any brands. Read on to know more details:

Nandamuri Balakrishna on brand endorsements

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been spending his time talking to TV channels about his acting career, personal life, and films. The actor has featured in over 100 films so far. He has been playing various roles in films of different genres that include mythological films, horror films, science-fiction films, action films and others. He is one of the actors who never endorsed any brand and according to reports, the main reason behind this is his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as NTR.

The actor said in the interview that his fans and followers have been showing love and affection towards him ever since his first movie. He, therefore, feels that it will be wrong to use this love and trust for commercial purposes. Being a part of a brand and promoting it among his fans is something he considers wrong, the actor stated.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the film Ruler, which also featured Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. It also featured Prakash Raj as Veerandranath Tagore, Bhumika Chawla as Niranjana Prasad, Shataf Figar as Bhavaninath Tagore, and Jayasudha as Sarojini Naidu.

Ruler is a political action film directed by KS Ravikumar. It is produced under the banner of CK Entertainments & Happy Movies. Fans of the actor were seen flooding the movie theatres after it released on December 20, 2019.

The first look poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 106th film has been posted by the actor on his official social media handle. It will be directed by Boyapati Srinu. This 106th film of Balakrishna will be produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy. It is set to be released under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. The first teaser poster has garnered the attention of several fans as it has gone on to receive over hundreds of likes within the first few hours.

