Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer NBK 108 Titled Bhagavanth Kesari, New Poster Out

Ahead of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 63rd birthday, the makers have unveiled the title of his next film, with director Anil Ravipudi. The movie, which was tentatively titled NBK 108, has got its official title now and a new poster. The director took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the title is Bhagavanth Kesari.

In the new poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna looks fierce as he sits on his knee and hits a weapon on the ground in aggression. He is sporting a salt-and-pepper look and can be seen in a brown kurta and pants paired with a stole. From the poster, it seems that the movie will feature some high-octane action sequences.

Anil Ravipudi shared the poster and wrote that he is extremely proud to introduce his hero. He also revealed that the actor would be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Check out the tweet below:

Arjun Rampal making Tollywood debut with Bhagavanth Kesari

(Arjun Rampal in Bhagavanth Kesari poster | Image: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Rampal might play an antagonist in the film. Apart from announcing the title on social media, the producers opted for a unique way to unveil the title - 108 hoardings of the title posters installed at 108 locations. However, that’s not all - the makers have also planned a special surprise on Balakrishna's birthday (June 10).

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's collab is being touted as a blockbuster duo. The director is known for delivering hit films such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and F3. On the other hand, Balakrishna is a superstar who needs no introduction, with powerhouse performances in films like Simha and Muvva Gopaludu.

Meanwhile, the makers are eyeing a Vijayadashmi release. In lieu of this, shooting is already underway in Hyderabad. If all goes according to schedule, the movie will hit theatres around the Dussehra holidays. The music will be composed by S Thaman, while C Ram Prashan will handle cinematography.