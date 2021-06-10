Nandamuri Balakrishna's Birthday: Gopichandh Malineni Announces 'NBK107'; Watch Teaser

Telugu veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna rang in his 61st birthday on Thursday, June 10. On his birthday, filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni of the Krack fame took to his social media page to announce a new movie with the actor the yet-untitled NBK107.

Taking to Twitter, Gopichandh Malineni shared a 37-second video that gave out some details about the film. According to the video, the film will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. Popular music director Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The film has been given a catchy headline that reads, "Hunt Starts Soon." Along with the video, Gopichandh also wished Nandamuri on his birthday by writing, "Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu...eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live."

Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu...eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live..🦁🔥🔥#NBK107 @MythriOfficial 🎉@MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK 🔥https://t.co/171NvSWZOk — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 10, 2021

Mythri Movie Makers and S Thaman also took to their respective Twitter handles to confirm the movie announcement along with wishing the veteran actor on his birthday.

Nandamuri's fans were thrilled with the fact that they will get to see the actor in a movie soon and shared their reactions to the same. Many fans noted that they have high expectations from the movie while many dropped birthday wishes for the actor. The netizens also wished the team good luck with their venture. The actors' fans are looking forward to the film and they started trending #NBK107 on Twitter. Take a look.

Expectations on sky high. All the best sir. Bomma adiripovali. #HappyBirthdayNBK — Jampani Narayanarao (@JNRAOGARU) June 10, 2021

Gopi anna Malli Block Buster kotti RAVITEJA annayya tho malli Team up avvali — Prashanth Thalakoppula (@thalakoppula) June 10, 2021

Congratulations sir for this much awaited combination

All the very best sir — kalyanchakravarthi.Tipirneni (@kalyanlyrics) June 10, 2021

NBK urges fans to not visit him on his birthday

Ahead of his birthday, the actor had taken to his Facebook page to request his fans to not come to visit him at his residence on his birthday amid the ongoing pandemic. For the last few years on June 10, fans of NBK all across the state gather at Nandamuri's residence to wish their favourite actor. He penned a long note in Telugu in which he asked his fans to stay at home as that in itself is a celebration and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards them who have always showered him with love and supported him constantly.

A look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movies

Ahead of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, on Wednesday, June 9, the poster of his other upcoming movie Akhanda was released. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the action thriller film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in key roles. In the movie, the actor will be seen playing dual roles, one of which is that of an Aghora.

