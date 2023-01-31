Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Update: Jr NTR's Cousin Continues To Be On Ventilator

Jr NTR's cousin and actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be in a 'critical state on ventilatory and other higher support'. Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital released an official statement about the health update of the Telugu actor on Monday (January 30). In it, the hospital authorities mentioned that Taraka hasn't been put on any ECMO support till now and that his family is constantly updated about his health condition.

The statement read, "Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be in a critical state on ventilatory and other higher support. We would like to clarify certain media reports, and state that he has not been put on any ECMO support till now". "His family is constantly updated about his health condition. Any changes to his clinical condition will be notified as required. We request that the public continue to support us in providing privacy and uninterrupted treatment", it further read.

What happened to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna?

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 27. He attended the padayatra launched by Nara Lokesh and fell ill after walking for a while. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Kuppam.

On the advice of the doctors, Ratna was taken to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru in a special ambulance. Since then, doctors have issued health-related bulletins on the actor on a regular basis.

In an earlier statement released by the hospital authorities, the Telugu actor was found to have an anterior wall myocardial infarction with balloon angioplasty, on an intra-aortic balloon pump and vasoactive support.

Recently, Jr NTR along with his wife Pranathi, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram paid a visit to the actor.